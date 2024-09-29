Maharashtra assembly elections: No exceptions in transfer of officials, says Chief election commissioner

A day before, the Congress had reiterated its demand for the transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla to ensure “fair and impartial” polls in the state; the CEC said, however, that he would not discuss individual cases there

CEC Rajiv Kumar (centre) at the media briefing. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured that ahead of the Assembly polls no exception will be made in shifting officers who have completed three years in the same place and those posted in their home districts. Kumar was speaking at a media briefing on Saturday. A day before, the Congress had reiterated its demand for the transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla to ensure “fair and impartial” polls in the state. The CEC said, however, that he would not discuss individual cases there.

Kumar was addressing media persons at the end of his two-day tour of Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due. He said the elections were to be held before November 26, the day the term of the current Assembly expires. He further said the commission will soon decide about holding the election in one or multiple phases, adding that all political parties had urged him to consider the festive season while deciding the schedule.

On the matter of transfers, for which the state government was reprimanded on Friday, Kumar said there was a clear-cut rule: “Every government servant drafted for election work is deemed on deputation to us. We can deal with them. Whether the officer is on extension or contract, it depends on the nature of his work,” he said, adding that the officers will not be allowed to influence elections and decisions will be taken at an appropriate time. The CEC said candidates with criminal cases and their respective parties will have to advertise at least three times in print and electronic media about their background.