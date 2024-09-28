ECI reviews Maharashtra Assembly poll preparedness, asks for updates on FIRs filed during Lok Sabha elections on electoral offences

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure adequate facilities and efficient queue management at polling stations ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has requested updates on the first information reports (FIRs) linked to electoral offences during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the state, during a review meeting on the state’s preparedness for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, sources told ANI.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed the SPs to assess all cases involving personnel, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and social media. The CEC emphasised over the need for swift action and response to fake news circulated on social media, news agency ANI stated.

State Police Nodal Officers were urged to expedite all 2024 Lok Sabha-related cases, ensuring no delays in bringing them to conclusion, sources informed.

During the meeting, Kumar further directed all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and SPs to ensure adequate facilities and efficient queue management at polling stations. He urged DEOs to visit the polling stations to inspect the arrangements, install benches for voters while waiting in queues, provide drinking water, and manage parking in congested areas. Additionally, it was noted that polling stations in shared locations should have clear signage and directions to guide voters, sources stated.

The ECI team, led by Kumar, is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to assess preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. During the review meeting on Friday with senior officials, the CEC questioned why over 100 police inspectors continue to hold key positions in Mumbai, ANI reported.

Sources revealed that Kumar highlighted that despite an order issued on July 31 to relocate officers who have served in their home district or current post for more than three years, the state administration is yet to fully implement the directive. ANI reported that Kumar voiced his dissatisfaction with the state administration’s lack of compliance. ECI has requested a formal explanation from the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for not fully executing the transfer orders ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

288 seats in fray in Maharashtra

Additionally, the CEC reprimanded the Excise Commissioner of the state, issuing strict instructions to halt the flow of illicit liquor from neighbouring states in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Excise Commissioner has been directed to closely monitor the movement and distribution of illegal liquor in the state, sources said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies, with the Election Commission yet to announce the official polling dates.

The forthcoming elections will witness a contest between the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance, consisting of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(With ANI inputs)