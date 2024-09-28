BJP lists voter-friendly demands, Sena and NCP want one-day polling instead of multiple-day event

Rashmi Shukla, DGP, Maharashtra (right) Rajiv Kumar, chief election commissioner. Pics/X

Listen to this article Congress asks Election Commission to oust DGP x 00:00

During an all-party interaction with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday, the Congress demanded that the state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla be removed before the elections. Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have demanded a single-phase Assembly election. The BJP presented a comprehensive petition pertaining to various issues that dog the voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sena ex-MP Rahul Shewale and NCP minister Anil Patil said they suggested conducting polling on a single day instead of multiple days. Shewale’s other demand was to increase the poll expense limit by Rs 20 lakh. The Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) delegation demanded better facilities for the voters.

Congress’s demand

State Congress delegation submitted president Nana Patole petition that DGP Shukla be removed, saying that her extension was illegal. “In addition to this unlawful extension, Smt Rashmi Shukla has a history of engaging in illegal activities that raise serious concerns about her impartiality and ability to perform her duties with integrity,” he stated, recalling the phone-tapping allegations against her and accusing her of harassing and threatening Opposition leaders. Patole had sent the same letter to EC early this week. The Congress delegation also opposed polling stations in private buildings. It said the centres must be in government-controlled buildings.

BJP’s suggestions

MLA Ashish Shelar suggested separating polling date(s) from continuous holidays. He demanded adequate sheds, fans and drinking water facilities for voters even if the polls are held in November. To encourage voters, he asked that tokens be issued so mobile phones and bags, which are forbidden at polling booths, can be safely deposited.

It would be convenient if the number of voters at each booth was less than 1,000. All project-affected people who have shifted should be allowed to vote, Shelar said. The BJP also complained about deleted names and merging of voters, which had affected polling in the Lok Sabha elections due to which some had to wait for over four hours to exercise their franchise.

Later in the day, the CEC met bureaucrats, including the chief electoral officer and enforcement agencies, chief secretary, DGP and other administrative secretaries and senior police officers to review preparedness. Before leaving for New Delhi on Saturday, he will interact with all district collectors, district police chiefs and also address a media conference.