Maharashtra Assembly election: 6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Chandrapur, complaint lodged

Updated on: 20 October,2024 03:41 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof, and some had wrong information. The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were filed wrongly during online voter registration, an official said on Sunday.


The SDO of Rajura division has lodged a complaint, and the applications were rejected in the constituency, the official added.


Collector Vinay Gowda said the Election Commission of India conducted special online voter registration, and they received applications in large numbers from October 3.


Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof, and some had wrong information, he said.

The collector said these applications filed through the Voter Helpline App or National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) Portal were rejected after verification.

Rajura SDO and voter registration officer Ravindra Mane said the applications were rejected according to the prescribed procedure.

The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. 

