Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders/ Satej Shinde

With only a month until Maharashtra Elections 2024, the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are racing to conclude seat-sharing deals. The conversations have reached their conclusion, and both parties are anticipated to make announcements soon, reported ANI.

According to the report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that seat-sharing talks for the Mahayuti alliance ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are nearly completed. He indicated that most contentious seats have been resolved, and a formal announcement will be made soon.

"Yesterday we cleared the problematic seats by having a positive discussion. We will clear the few remaining seats in the next two days, we have decided that the cleared seats should be announced by that party at their convenience. In the system of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the processes like the Election Committee, and Parliamentary Board have almost come to an end. Our first list can come anytime," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, added that discussions were positive, and the alliance is close to finalising its strategy.

"Mahayuti's seat-sharing was discussed and positive discussions were held. The discussions are in the final phase. The seat sharing will be finalised soon and we will give you the good news," he said.

ANI sources told the news agency that it is suggested that Shinde's Shiv Sena faction may contest around 85-90 seats in Maharashtra Elections 2024, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP could get approximately 50, with the BJP fielding candidates for the remaining seats.

"The party led by Eknath Shinde group is expected to contest 85-90 seats, while Ajt Pawar may get 50 seats with the remaining seats will be contested by the BJP," the source told ANI.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader stated the Mahayuti has bettered their position since Lok Sabha polls and said, "Fake narrative set by the opposition during Lok Sabha polls regarding change in Constitution has now been busted. Haryana poll results are going to give us a lot of edge in Maharashtra elections. The worker is now charged up. Maratha voters will also vote for us in a big way as we have taken steps for resolving the demand for reservation."

On the other hand, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, the party's in-charge for Maharashtra, noted that the MVA, which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is also conducting regular talks to formalise their seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra Elections 2024.

"Seat-sharing meetings are continuously taking place...We will soon announce it," he told reporters.

While the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains sure of victory, the MVA has expressed worry about voting list tampering. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) politicians have accused the ruling coalition of including "bogus voters" on the election records, which they have denounced to the Election Commission.

Maharashtra will vote on November 20, with the results announced on November 23.