Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam addressed concerns regarding the use of controversial terms like "vote jihad," which have been criticised for their communal implications

Maharashtra has seen a remarkable increase of nearly 70 lakh registered voters since the 2019 assembly elections, a top poll officer said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

This surge comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for November 20 and counting on November 23.

"There were 8,94,46,211 voters in Maharashtra ahead of the 2019 assembly elections. After the special enrollment drives conducted by the election commission, the number has increased to 9,63,69,410, a rise of 69,23,199," said Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.

The Electoral Officer stated that a polling booth generally has 1,500 voters, but additional booths would be set up, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, only a day after the election schedule was announced.

The number of polling booths has risen from 96,654 in 2019 Assembly elections to 1,00,186 for the upcoming elections, Chockalingam informed.

There are 6,36,278 registered voters with physical disabilities, while 1,16,355 voters are from the armed forces. Notably, there are 20,93,206 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19.

Among the 12,43,192 voters over the age of 85, there are 47,716 centenarians, said Chockalingam.

To facilitate the voting process, nearly six lakh state government employees will assist with election operations, the officer informed.

Each polling booth will have four tables to accommodate voters efficiently. "We have issued instructions that three to four voters can be present inside. During the Lok Sabha elections, some officials allowed only one person inside at a time which resulted in delays in voting," he added.

Chockalingam also addressed concerns regarding the use of controversial terms like "vote jihad," which have been criticised for their communal implications. He stated, "The model code of conduct has come into force yesterday. If some leaders tend to use it (such terms), we will not spare anyone. If we receive any complaint, we will check it within the legal framework and submit our report accordingly."

This discussion follows comments made by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding "vote jihad" as a factor in the BJP's performance during the Lok Sabha polls.

"Out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies (in Maharashtra), 14 seats witnessed vote jihad. Hindu religion never disrespected other faiths; tolerance is in our blood. I call for the need to awaken Hindutva if someone is voting for electing anti-Hindu leaders to top posts," he had said at a public event in Kolhapur.

(With inputs from PTI)