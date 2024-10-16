Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 CM Eknath Shinde needs to make sacrifices like we did says Chandrashekhar Bawankule on seat sharing

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde needs to make 'sacrifices' like we did, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule on seat-sharing

Updated on: 16 October,2024 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The comments come a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls to 288 seats in the state assembly; Voting for is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde needs to make 'sacrifices' like we did, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule on seat-sharing

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde needs to make 'sacrifices' like we did, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule on seat-sharing
x
00:00

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be willing to make "sacrifices", in terms of seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, like the BJP has done to keep the alliance intact, reported news agency PTI.


The comments come a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls to 288 seats in the state assembly.


Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23.


"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must remain open-minded and be willing to make sacrifices. We, too, have made sacrifices to uphold the alliance. It is evident that the BJP aims to contest the seats we previously held," Bawankule told a news channel in Nagpur, reported PTI.

As the dominant party in the alliance, it is only natural for the BJP to seek more seats, he said.

Asked if Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly stated that the BJP "sacrificed" the CM's post while forging an alliance with Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bawankule said, "I do not know what Union minister Amit Shah said to Shinde. It is true that the chief minister holds the highest position and represents the government," reported PTI.

He said they have urged Shinde that as the larger party, BJP should have a bigger share for contesting seats. It is impossible to measure who made greater "sacrifices", the BJP leader said.

"As the chief minister, he could have expected more seats to contest in the assembly polls. However, it is not feasible to enter the elections with tension within the alliance. Our stance is that we should be able to contest the seats we have previously won," Bawankule said, reported PTI.

There is no point in demanding more seats to contest for the sake of numbers, he said.

Asked about the agenda of BJP leaders' meeting in New Delhi scheduled on Wednesday, Bawankule said, "We will discuss the candidates and the seats we want to contest. There are some seats that we lost by a thin margin in the 2019 assembly elections," reported PTI.

There will not be any discussion on the seats won by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-headed NCP in today's meeting, he said.

The BJP has conducted a detailed survey for Maharashtra and based on it, the discussion will take place in Delhi, he added.

On the possibility of swapping some seats with the alliance partners, Bawankule said, "We may consider swapping a few seats with Shiv Sena. Additionally, there are strong candidates from both BJP and NCP, as the NCP contested against us in the 2019 assembly polls. We need more time to take a final decision in this matter," reported PTI.

Bawankule, who is a member of the state legislative council, also said he would not seek a ticket from the party.

"I won the Kamthi assembly seat in 2014 but the party asked me not to contest the 2019 polls. I have been working as the BJP state president since some time. The party will take a final decision on whether I should contest the election or not. The BJP will win the Kamthi seat irrespective of the candidate," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK