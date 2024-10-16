BJP, Shinde Sena at loggerheads over who will contest constituency, ruled by UBT leader against whom there’s anger on ground

Sena (UBT) party workers and voters have claimed that Rutuja Latke in not accessible

Will the BJP get the Andheri East Assembly constituency seat this time… which it has been eyeing for over 10 years? The seat has always been with the Shiv Sena, and after the split, the Shinde faction claimed it during the bypoll. At the time, the BJP too had announced its candidate, but later had to withdraw. Now, once again the Shinde-BJP camp is at odds over the same seat. While the Shinde faction wants encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s wife Swikruti to be its candidate for the Andheri seat, the BJP is pushing for its local leader Murji Patel. There are talks in the constituency that if Patel is not given candidature, he might contest independently.

The Andheri East Assembly seat has been represented by a two-time Shiv Sena MLA. Following the passing of MLA Ramesh Latke, his wife Rutuja won the byelection on a Sena (UBT) ticket. However, party sources indicate that workers and voters are dissatisfied. A Sena (UBT) worker from the Andheri East constituency remarked, “Ramesh Latke was very approachable, but Rutuja isn’t as active or accessible as he was. Party workers are dissatisfied and there are rumours that Sena (UBT) might consider another candidate. Discussions suggest Pramod Sawant is also in the running.” In the 2019 Assembly elections, Murji Patel ran as an independent candidate, finishing with 45,808 votes. Ramesh Latke, representing the undivided Shiv Sena, won the election with 62,773 votes.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Ramesh Latke won the seat with 52,817 votes, leading by 5,479 votes. The runner-up was BJP candidate Sunil Lalanprasad Yadav, who received 47,338 votes, while Congress candidate and former minister Suresh Shetty came in third with 37,929 votes. “There are discussions in the constituency regarding the potential contention over the Andheri East seat between Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP. Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s wife Swikruti joined the Shinde faction in August and is being considered among others as a possible candidate for the Mahayuti alliance. Meanwhile, BJP leader Murji Patel is actively seeking a nomination from the BJP. It’s been suggested that if the Shinde faction secures the seat in the Mahayuti’s seat-sharing agreement, Patel might run as an independent. This could benefit the Sena UBT and MVA candidate, as it could split the votes of the Mahayuti candidate,” said a BJP party worker.

Supporters of Swikruti have begun putting up banners to greet the community for the ongoing festivals. Patel’s supporters are also displaying his banners with festive wishes, alongside non-political ones that refer to him as a future MLA in the Andheri East seat. Both Swikruti and Patel have begun engaging with voters. Marol resident Intekhab Farooqui, social activist and president of Amma Foundation, said, “Rutuja Latke has been active and has raised local issues despite being new to politics. We have heard that she will be repeated as the Sena (UBT) and MVA candidate but we have also heard that a former corporator of Sena (UBT), Pramod Sawant is also trying for the ticket.” Meanwhile, Patel said, “I am very interested in contesting and will accept whatever decision my party (BJP) will take.” Rutuja Latke was not available for comment.

The byelection

In 2022, Rutuja Latke won the Andheri East Assembly seat, securing 53,724 votes more than ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) votes. Andheri East falls under the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar narrowly secured the seat, defeating Amol Kirtikar of Sena (UBT) by 48 votes.

Former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma who is now with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena said, "Our party has asked my wife to start preparations. If she is given a ticket, she will contest as the Shiv Sena - Mahayuti candidate from the Andheri East assembly constituency."

BJP Leader Murji Patel (Kaka) said, "During the by-election that took at Andheri East assembly constituency in the year 2022, I had filled out the nomination form as a BJP candidate but had later withdrew the nomination on instructions of my party. I am very much interested in contesting the election and I will accept whatever decision my party (BJP) will take."