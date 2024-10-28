Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati assembly seat Yugendra Pawar on Monday filed his nomination for the constituency in the presence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, reported news agency ANI.

Pawar extended his wishes for Diwali to the people and said that he was happy about filling out the form on such a special day.

Speaking to the media, Yugendra Pawar said "I want to extend my wishes for Diwali to everyone. We are going to fill out the form and it feels good that we are going to fill the form on such a special day," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also filed his nomination today from the Baramati assembly.

Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP in June 2023. Speaking to ANI, when asked about contesting the election against his uncle, who has won this seat seven times, Yugendra Pawar said that he feels it is quite sad and quite unfortunate.

"I feel it is quite sad, quite unfortunate that this had to come in the family. Not in Vidhan Sabha but it started in Lok Sabha and we were always together and even the incumbent MLA was always under the guidance of the founder of the party and family patriarch Sharad Pawar Sahab. What happened all of India has seen. The party split and the symbol was given to them by the election commission," he told ANI.

Yugendra Pawar added, "This was unfortunate but all of us in the family decided that we need to stay with Pawar Sahab because he is the founder of the NCP, he is the patriarch of the family and it is because of him that not only Baramati but everybody around also prospered."

Yugendra Pawar feels that the fight against his own uncle won't be tough but won't be easy either.

He said, "I don't think it will be tough but I don't even think that it will be easy either. But initially, Pawar Sahab was supporting Ajit Pawar, we fondly call him Dada but the people of Baramati in large numbers are behind Pawar Sahab and that is what they showed in Lok Sabha. They will show this in the upcoming assembly as well as other elections also."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)