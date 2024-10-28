Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 NCP SP Baramati candidate Yugendra Pawar files nomination

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: NCP (SP) Baramati candidate Yugendra Pawar files nomination

Updated on: 28 October,2024 02:07 PM IST  |  Baramati
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: NCP (SP) Baramati candidate Yugendra Pawar files nomination

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: NCP (SP) Baramati candidate Yugendra Pawar files nomination
x
00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati assembly seat Yugendra Pawar on Monday filed his nomination for the constituency in the presence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, reported news agency ANI.


Pawar extended his wishes for Diwali to the people and said that he was happy about filling out the form on such a special day.


Speaking to the media, Yugendra Pawar said "I want to extend my wishes for Diwali to everyone. We are going to fill out the form and it feels good that we are going to fill the form on such a special day," reported ANI.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also filed his nomination today from the Baramati assembly.

Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP in June 2023. Speaking to ANI, when asked about contesting the election against his uncle, who has won this seat seven times, Yugendra Pawar said that he feels it is quite sad and quite unfortunate.

"I feel it is quite sad, quite unfortunate that this had to come in the family. Not in Vidhan Sabha but it started in Lok Sabha and we were always together and even the incumbent MLA was always under the guidance of the founder of the party and family patriarch Sharad Pawar Sahab. What happened all of India has seen. The party split and the symbol was given to them by the election commission," he told ANI.

Yugendra Pawar added, "This was unfortunate but all of us in the family decided that we need to stay with Pawar Sahab because he is the founder of the NCP, he is the patriarch of the family and it is because of him that not only Baramati but everybody around also prospered."

Yugendra Pawar feels that the fight against his own uncle won't be tough but won't be easy either.

He said, "I don't think it will be tough but I don't even think that it will be easy either. But initially, Pawar Sahab was supporting Ajit Pawar, we fondly call him Dada but the people of Baramati in large numbers are behind Pawar Sahab and that is what they showed in Lok Sabha. They will show this in the upcoming assembly as well as other elections also."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baramati nationalist congress party maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK