Lok Sabha elections 2024: What is Model Code Conduct? Know Do’s and don’ts during MCC

The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a set of standards designed to protect election integrity and fairness, is central to this effort. Here are some of the do's and don't during the MCC

Representational Pic/File

It is critical to ensure fair and ethical activities during the election season. The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a set of standards designed to protect election integrity and fairness, is central to this effort. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said it will be held in seven phases. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said that the polls to be held in 7 phases from April 19.

With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

The Model Code of Conduct, listed on the Election Commission of India's web sties in detail, acts as a moral compass for political parties, candidates, and government officials during elections. Its major goal is to level the playing field, prevent abuse of government power, and uphold democratic norms.

Do’s during MCC:

Political parties and candidates are expected to maintain decorum and refrain from making derogatory remarks or engaging in personal attacks against opponents.

All campaign materials and activities should adhere to ethical standards, avoiding misinformation, hate speech, or any form of coercion.

No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.

The political candidates must accurately disclose their financial resources and expenditures during the campaign period.

It is imperative to adhere to all electoral laws and regulations, including those related to campaigning, funding, and conduct at polling stations.

Cooperation with election officials and law enforcement agencies is essential to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Don’ts during MCC:

There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda.

All parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station.

Government machinery should not be exploited for partisan benefit or to affect election results.

Providing inducements, gifts, or advantages in exchange for votes is strictly banned.

Political parties and candidates are prohibited from defacing public property with campaign posters, slogans, or graffiti.

Any act of violence, intimidation, or coercion intended at voters or opponents is an obvious breach of MCC.

