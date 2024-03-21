Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Uddhav Thackeray backs Shivajis descendant Shahu Maharaj to win Kolhapur seat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray backs Shivaji's descendant Shahu Maharaj to win Kolhapur seat

Updated on: 21 March,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray said that his party will rally behind Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to make him victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray backs Shivaji's descendant Shahu Maharaj to win Kolhapur seat

Uddhav Thackeray being felicitated by Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati during a meeting in Kolhapur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray backs Shivaji's descendant Shahu Maharaj to win Kolhapur seat
x
00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his party will rally behind Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to make him victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.


Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the April-May polls, Uddhav Thackeray said that Shahu Maharaj will be the opposition alliance's candidate from Kolhapur in southwestern Maharashtra, according to the PTI.


The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are constituents of the MVA, a state-level grouping which is part of the INDIA bloc.


"There is a deep connect between the Thackeray family and Shahu Maharaj since the days of my grandfather. I am sure this relation will remain intact in the current and future generations too," said Uddhav Thackeray after meeting Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur, as per the PTI.

"I am sure Shiv Sainiks will make Shahu Maharaj victorious from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat because it is a matter of Maharashtra's pride," said the former Maharashtra CM, the news agency reported.

Uddhav Thackeray said he will campaign for Shahu Maharaj, a widely respected figure, and also take part in his victory rally after the results in June.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader maintained he has taken Shahu Maharaj's blessings to become victorious in his ongoing fight with his political rivals.

Meanwhile, the talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents in Maharashtra are stuck over a few seat for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the stalemate will be resolved in a day or two, a Congress leader said on Thursday, the PTI reported on Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Congress leader said his party was involved in an impasse with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Ramtek (in Vidarbha) and Sangli (western Maharashtra) Lok Sabha seats, as well as on Bhiwandi (near Mumbai) with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was adamant that the Congress leave Ramtek for it if the grand old party wanted Mumbai South Central, he claimed.

"We have a candidate in Sangli, while NCP(SP) wants Bhiwandi, which is our seat. The Congress will now contest Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East. Our party has swapped Wardha for Amravati with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP," the leader said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra uddhav thackeray shiv sena shivaji maharaj Maha Vikas Aghadi Lok Sabha Elections 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK