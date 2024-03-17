Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule long drawn to let anti ruling party sentiment settle down Uddhav Thackeray
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule long drawn to let anti-ruling party sentiment settle down: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 17 March,2024 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the Election Commission of India, polls for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1

Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule long drawn to let anti-ruling party sentiment settle down: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule long drawn to let anti-ruling party sentiment settle down: Uddhav Thackeray
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule has been prolonged to allow the anti-ruling party sentiment among people to settle down, reported news agency PTI.


As per the Election Commission of India, polls for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.


Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80, will vote in five phases.


Addressing a public meeting in Mumbadevi, part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, Uddhav Thackeray urged people to not be complacent and leave the city after school examinations, reported PTI.

"You have to be back to send these people (ruling BJP-led NDA) on a permanent holiday," he said, reported PTI.

The BJP had nothing to show for its 10-year rule and was only good at taking credit for work done by others, breaking parties and toppling governments, he claimed.

Electoral bonds have exposed the BJP, Thackeray said, adding he agreed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had called the scheme an extortion racket, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, asking why the poll body decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase.

"The elections will go on until June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. Counting the days from today. This makes it almost 2.5 months. Who is the EC trying to help behind closed doors by giving all this extra time?... We respect the EC just like we respect the SC because the EC is an independent organisation, but somewhere down the line, it has lost its dignity, but still, we will contest elections. Why have they decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase? PM Narendra Modi will reach Varanasi in the end after campaigning all over the country," Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray mumbai news maharashtra news 2024 lok sabha elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK