As per the Election Commission of India, polls for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule long drawn to let anti-ruling party sentiment settle down: Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule has been prolonged to allow the anti-ruling party sentiment among people to settle down, reported news agency PTI.

As per the Election Commission of India, polls for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80, will vote in five phases.

Addressing a public meeting in Mumbadevi, part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, Uddhav Thackeray urged people to not be complacent and leave the city after school examinations, reported PTI.

"You have to be back to send these people (ruling BJP-led NDA) on a permanent holiday," he said, reported PTI.

The BJP had nothing to show for its 10-year rule and was only good at taking credit for work done by others, breaking parties and toppling governments, he claimed.

Electoral bonds have exposed the BJP, Thackeray said, adding he agreed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had called the scheme an extortion racket, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, asking why the poll body decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase.

"The elections will go on until June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. Counting the days from today. This makes it almost 2.5 months. Who is the EC trying to help behind closed doors by giving all this extra time?... We respect the EC just like we respect the SC because the EC is an independent organisation, but somewhere down the line, it has lost its dignity, but still, we will contest elections. Why have they decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase? PM Narendra Modi will reach Varanasi in the end after campaigning all over the country," Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)