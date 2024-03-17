Morale of Congress supporters boosted as siblings pledge to take on BJP in state

Massive crowds gathered as Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi entered Mumbai through the Mulund-Bhandup Junction. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mumbai says warm hello to Rahul and Priyanka x 00:00

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s culmination in Mumbai on Saturday turned out to be a big booster for the Congress rank and file ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, that were declared a couple of hours before their leader arrived in central Mumbai. Gandhi was joined by his sister, Priyanka, for the final leg. Moving on the city’s crowded LBS Road in an open red jeep, the duo was received with visible warmth by their supporters from the eastern suburbs to Dharavi, a mini India their father had visited many moons ago.

With the INDIA bloc on display, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) were enthusiastic in welcoming the Congress leader, who travelled 6,700 km from Manipur to Mumbai, the party’s stronghold of yesteryears. The MVA has pledged to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the 48-seat Maharashtra, a crucial state for PM Narendra Modi’s third run to the premier throne.

Much talked about recently in view of its NDA government-driven make-over, Dharavi gave Rahul a platform he needed most. “This is your land. Dharavi is the capital of jugaad (skill). Manipur has a civil war-like situation, but here in Dharavi, the fight is between skill and dalal (broker). The fight is between skill and Adani (in-charge of Dharavi redevelopment project). The broker is trying to usurp your land. There is no nyay. There are only two names—Adani and Ambani,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind Adani.

Mumbaikars turned out in large numbers to welcome Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Dubbing the Enforcement Directorate as the “Extortion Directorate,” Rahul also kicked off what could be the Lok Sabha election campaign’s main plank, reiterating that electoral bonds were the biggest extortion racket presided over by the PM. The Congress leader said that 90 per cent population from backward classes and minorities did not have presence in the media and corporate sectors . “You should know you are being looted 24x7. Dharavi is a real Make-In-India hub. The brokers don’t make the nation, you people do,” he said.

Priyanka’s prelude explained the purpose of Rahul’s Nyay Yatra. “It is important that you know the reality of the country. The purpose of this Yatra is to revive the awareness to know that it (the awareness) is under assault. Whatever you see in the media or other formats is not the truth or reality. We want you to learn from what this government has done in the past ten years. Has inflation receded? Are jobs available? They showcase the big works on one side and break your backs on the other side,” said Priyanka.

Before he addresses a rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening, Rahul is expected to take up a Nyay Sankalp Padyarta between Mani Bhavan and August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi had given the Quit India call to the British. MVA leaders, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will be present at the rally that the partners have promised to make memorable.