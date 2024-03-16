Breaking News
Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing in Bhiwandi court adjourned till May 2

Updated on: 16 March,2024 09:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A magistrate's court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till May 2

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Sameer Abedi

A magistrate's court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till May 2, the Congress leader's lawyer said.


Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer said they submitted an application seeking adjournment on the grounds that a writ petition filed by the Wayanad MP in the Bombay High Court regarding the matter was still pending.


The criminal defamation case has been filed by local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Rajesh Kunte over the Congress leader's alleged statement at an election rally near Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, that ¿the RSS people killed (Mahatma) Gandhi.¿


Advocate Prabodh P Jaywant, who represented Kunte, opposed Gandhi's application. He said the court had imposed a penalty on the complainant for seeking adjournment in the past and the same rule should also be applied to the accused Congress MP.

After hearing both sides, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar adjourned the hearing till May 2.

Incidentally, Gandhi addressed people in Thane city during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

