Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in city on Sunday

Congress is set to conclude its nationwide yatra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17

Mumbai Police on Friday night issued a traffic advisory ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the city on Sunday. The Congress is set to conclude its nationwide yatra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17.

In the traffic advisory, the police said that on March 17, the conclusion meeting of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) Mumbai. For the said event, huge amount of people from different parts of Maharashtra will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading towards the event place.

The traffic advisory was issued by Samadhan Pawar, DCP (Traffic), Mumbai Police. The police said that in order to prevent any danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, it is being hereby ordered as under:

No Parking

On S.V.S.Road, From Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to hari Om Junction.

Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Shivaji park, Dadar (W), Mumbai.

M.B. Raut Road, Shiviaji Park, Dadar (W), Mumbai.

Pandurang Naik Marg (Shivaji park Road no 5), Shivaji park, Dadar (W) Mumbai.

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction).Dadar (W), Mumbai.

N. C. Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Meentai Statue), Dadar

L.J. Road, Gadkari Junction up to Shobha hotel Junction

On Senapati Bapat road from Elphinstone Junction to Mahim Fatak junction

On Manmala Tank road, from Star city talkies junction to Gangavihar junction.

On Manoram Nagarkar road, from Raja Badhe junction to Star city talkies.

On T. H. Katariya road, from Gangavihar junction to Asavari junction

Roads with No Entry and Alternate routes:

There will be no entry on S.V.S.Road from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank Junction.

Alternate Route:- Siddhivinayak Junction-Right turn-S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

No entry from Raja Badhe chowk junction to Keluskar road (North) junction, Dadar.

Alternate Route:- L.J. Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

No Entry Road on Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.

Alternate - Proceed through Raja bade Junction towards L. J. Road.Route

No entry From Gadkari chowk junction to Keluskar road (south), Dadar

Alternate Route: - M. B. Raut Marg.

No Entry from Bal Govindas road from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction from Senapati Bapat Marg up to L. J. Marg west bound.

Traffic shall diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg.

No Entry on Dadasahaeb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.

Traffic shall diverted to L. J. Road, Gokhale Road and Ranade Road.

Vehicles parking arrangements

Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim Fatak junction up to Dadar west railway station.

Indiabulls Finance Center, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinston Road (W), Mumbai. Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound. Dadar (W), Mumbai.Appasaheb Marathe Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Mahim Reti Bandar, Mahim (W), R. A. K. Road, Matunga (E).