Maharashtra Congress leaders seek "enhanced" security for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Updated on: 11 March,2024 01:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra from the district of Nandurbar on March 12

Maharashtra Congress leaders seek

Pic/Maharashtra Congress

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Congress leaders seek "enhanced" security for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra on Tuesday, Congress leaders in the state met Maharashtra Director General of Police, seeking "enhanced" security for Rahul Gandhi's Manipur-Mumbai Yatra, reported news agency ANI.


The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Maharashtra from the district of Nandurbar on March 12.



Maharashtra Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat and Varsha Gaikwad met DGP Maharashtra Rashmi Shukla to request enhanced security for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, reported ANI.

Members of the INDIA bloc are also expected to join the closing stages of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra.

"Between 12-17 March, the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Members of the INDIA alliance will be present... The motive behind the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, 'Panch Nyay', I think the guarantees that we gave, we have been successful in that" Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, reported news agency ANI.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in the state. Smaller parties like the Swambhimani Vikash Parishad (SWP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also likely to join the Congress led alliance in the state. The state sends 48 legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Yatra will enter the state days after the party witnessed some high-profile exits like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who joined the BJP, and former Union minister Milind Deora who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Later, Ashok Chavan was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Baba Siddiqui a prominent minority face of the Congress in Mumbai quit the party and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following which, Zeeshan Siddiqui his son was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

