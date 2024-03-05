Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Time running out for Congress to gain ground

The party trounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the legislative elections in the southern state of Karnataka, which is home to Bengaluru, the startup capital of India
Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- Congress party had seemed to be gaining ground just three months ago
- Led by Rahul Gandhi, the party embarked on a nationwide march
- The party trounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in the legislative elections
With the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 looming, the Congress party, India's principal opposition, had seemed to be gaining ground just three months ago. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the party embarked on a nationwide march, rejuvenating its spirit after a series of electoral setbacks.