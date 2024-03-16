Mumbai: Priyanka Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Dharavi

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by her brother Rahul Gandhi as it made its way to Dharavi in Mumbai

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude at Dadar`s Chaityabhoomi The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from strife-torn Manipur on Jan 14

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by her brother Rahul Gandhi as it made its way to Dharavi in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of legendary social icon Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala accompanied the Gandhi siblings in an open jeep, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday, a party leader said, according to the PTI.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude at the Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar, here on Saturday evening.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar's office said eminent personalities from cultural and social fields will join Gandhi in the padyatra. After that, Gandhi will interact with the participants at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

Mani Bhavan was the home of Mahatma Gandhi whenever he was in Mumbai, while the Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 at the Tejpal Hall.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, will be present for the concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi's yatra to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday, the news agency reported.

Addressing a press conference as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the ruling party was illegally collecting funds through electoral bonds, the PTI reported.

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore.

"BJP has done a surgical strike on Congress by freezing its bank accounts ahead of the general elections. We have no money to fight polls or prepare our election campaign. Even the money collected through crowd funding cannot be used. Congress has been made economically handicapped through tax terror," Ramesh alleged, the news agency reported.

Rahul Gandhi's both yatras have been good for the party organisation and the country, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi covered 6,000 km of the country. It is fight of the Rs 6,000 cr electoral bonds of the BJP versus 6,000 km of the Congress. His second yatra started on January 14 near Imphal and is culminating in Mumbai today at the Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

