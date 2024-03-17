Breaking News
Lok Sabha polls: Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas to vote on May 20
MVA ready for polls, says Raut; Sharad Pawar faction questions 5-phase schedule
Priyanka Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi
Pune Police files chargesheet against drug lord Lalit Patil, others
Will it be MVA without VBA?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Mumbai to vote in May
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May

Updated on: 17 March,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

The schedule for the state’s 48 seats has been split in five phases and the results will be declared on June 4

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai’s six constituencies will vote on May 20 for the Lok Sabha elections
  2. Polling will be held in seven phases across the country
  3. MMR’s will be the fifth phase, which offers local candidates more time for canvassing

Mumbai’s six constituencies and most others in the metropolitan area will vote on May 20 for the Lok Sabha elections, and polling will be held in seven phases across the country. MMR’s will be the fifth phase, which offers local candidates more time for canvassing.


The schedule for the state’s 48 seats has been split in five phases and the results will be declared on June 4. The previous polls in Maharashtra were held in two phases. Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and adjoining Thane, Palghar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, along with north Maharashtra’s Nashik, Dindori and Dhule will go to polls on May 20.


Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: What are the key seats in Maharashtra and Mumbai


Eastern Vidarbha will be the first to vote, because of the rising temperatures in the summer. followed by others. The Election Commission’s decision attracted criticism from state opposition leaders. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said the five-phase schedule was unreasonable. 

“The commission should explain the need to have five phases. Maharashtra is a peaceful state. No election has witnessed violence by the candidates. Is the Commission turning Maharashtra into a troubled and sensitive state?” Ambedkar asked, adding that his party would be conveying this concern to the Election Commission by telegram and will also demand that voting be conducted in two phases instead of five.

Maharashtra schedule

First Phase April 19: Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur

Second Phase April 26: Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal - Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Third Phase May 7: Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Fourth Phase May 13: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

Fifth Phase May 20: Six constituencies in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar, Dindori, Nashik

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Election Commission Lok Sabha 2024 lok sabha elections Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK