The schedule for the state’s 48 seats has been split in five phases and the results will be declared on June 4

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Mumbai’s six constituencies will vote on May 20 for the Lok Sabha elections Polling will be held in seven phases across the country MMR’s will be the fifth phase, which offers local candidates more time for canvassing

Mumbai’s six constituencies and most others in the metropolitan area will vote on May 20 for the Lok Sabha elections, and polling will be held in seven phases across the country. MMR’s will be the fifth phase, which offers local candidates more time for canvassing.

The schedule for the state’s 48 seats has been split in five phases and the results will be declared on June 4. The previous polls in Maharashtra were held in two phases. Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and adjoining Thane, Palghar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, along with north Maharashtra’s Nashik, Dindori and Dhule will go to polls on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: What are the key seats in Maharashtra and Mumbai

Eastern Vidarbha will be the first to vote, because of the rising temperatures in the summer. followed by others. The Election Commission’s decision attracted criticism from state opposition leaders. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said the five-phase schedule was unreasonable.

“The commission should explain the need to have five phases. Maharashtra is a peaceful state. No election has witnessed violence by the candidates. Is the Commission turning Maharashtra into a troubled and sensitive state?” Ambedkar asked, adding that his party would be conveying this concern to the Election Commission by telegram and will also demand that voting be conducted in two phases instead of five.

Maharashtra schedule

First Phase April 19: Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur

Second Phase April 26: Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal - Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Third Phase May 7: Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Fourth Phase May 13: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

Fifth Phase May 20: Six constituencies in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar, Dindori, Nashik