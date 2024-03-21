The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024, K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases its third list of candidates for upcoming polls x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The BJP named its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and party state unit chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party fielded former DMK leader and sitting MP T R Paarivendhar and Union Minister L Murugan from Perambalur and Nilgiris respectively.

Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan will contest from Kanniyakumari.

Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, A C Shanmugam from Vellore, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi, the party said.

The voting in the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP did not win a single seat from Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PTI reported.

BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The first list has 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name at the top who will be contesting the upcoming elections from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where he won in 2019 Lok Sabha.

The BJP fielded 34 union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, among other prominent names.

In its second list, the party announced 72 more candidates featuring prominent names like union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, former Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai among others.

The first list included, 11 candidates from Assam, 11 each from Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 51 from Uttar Pradesh, 19 from West Bengal and others.

The second list included 20 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, seven from Gujarat, six each from Haryana and Telangana, five from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and others.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!