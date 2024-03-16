Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday held a press conference ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rajiv Kumar with the newly-appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha elections 2024: We have around 97 crore registered voters, says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday held a press conference to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Before announcing the dates of the elections, Kumar shared the data of total number of voters in the country and their preparations for the upcoming Lok saabha elections 2024.

Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday and urged everyone to "get inked."

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that the poll authority is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country.

"We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," the Chief Election Commissioner said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

"This is a historic opportunity for all of us," he said.

He said the poll panel promises to deliver the national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on the world stage.

"After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls," Kumar said.

Rajiv Kumar said the Commission has conducted 17 Lok Sabha elections, 16 Presidential elections and more than 400 assembly elections.

The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

The last 11 state elections were peaceful and violence-free with near-zero re-polls, he said, adding that this will further be improved going forward.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases.

"Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

He said, "It's our promise to deliver national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on world stage. We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel and 55 lakh EVMs."

Rajiv Kumar added, "Last 11 state polls were peaceful, violence-free with near-zero repolls; we will further improve it going forward. Total electors include 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, 48,000 transgenders; 1.8 crore first-time voters added to list. Our electoral roll includes 82 lakh voters of over 85 years of age, 2.18 lakh centenarians. Nationwide gender ratio among voters at 948, 12 states and UTs have more female than male voters."

Rajiv Kumar added, we are ready to facilitate vote from home for electors above 85 years of age and for persons with disabilities across the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

