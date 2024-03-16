Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can the INDIA Alliance make a significant impact in the upcoming polls?

The I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of 26 political parties to take on the ruling NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

INDIA alliance leaders

In recent political discourse, the idea of alliances and coalitions has gained significant traction as nations seek to navigate complex geopolitical challenges and capitalise on opportunities for collaboration. In the context of India, the concept of an I.N.D.I.A. Alliance led by the Congress Party has emerged as a strategic framework aimed at fostering regional integration, promoting economic growth, and advancing India's interests on the global stage.

