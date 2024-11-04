The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm) for appointment as DGP Maharashtra

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Monday ordered transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla following complaints by political parties, including Congress. The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

Acting on the complaints from INC and other parties, Election Commission of India orders transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect with directions to Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre. The Chief Secretary has also been directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by 05.11.2024 (1 pm) for appointment as DGP Maharashtra, sources told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20.

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan in their conduct while carrying out their duties.

What did opposition leaders alleged?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday had alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly election cannot be conducted fairly if Rashmi Shukla, whom he alleged is biased towards the BJP, remains at the helm of the state police force.

“There is a very serious allegation against the state's Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. In 2019, when our government was being formed, this Director General of Police, who was directly working for the Bharatiya Janata Party, was tapping all our phones and giving full information to Devendra Fadnavis about what we were going to do,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on October 31, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting the removal of Rashmi Shukla from her position.

In the letter, Patole accused DGP Shukla of displaying a “clear bias” against opposition parties in the state, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP). He alleged that, in the past 20 days, Maharashtra has witnessed numerous incidents of political violence targeting opposition leaders, with cases reportedly escalating.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)