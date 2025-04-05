Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man wanted in two rape cases nabbed from Nashik

Maharashtra: Man wanted in two rape cases nabbed from Nashik

Updated on: 05 April,2025 02:04 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of the Thane police apprehended the accused, a resident of Dombivili, on Friday night. The accused has two cases registered against him, an official said

Maharashtra: Man wanted in two rape cases nabbed from Nashik

The police on Saturday said that a 52-year-old man booked for raping and threatening a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city was arrested from a hotel in Nashik, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of the Thane police apprehended the accused, a resident of Dombivili, on Friday night. The accused has two cases registered against him, an official said, reported PTI.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the 19-year-old complainant alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her in the Davadi area of Dombivili on multiple occasions between February 16 and March 29, reported PTI.


The woman claimed she met the accused through Instagram, and he lured her to his office with the promise of a job at the Mumbai airport. She alleged that the accused threatened her with a firearm, and said he would harm her parents and then raped her, the official said, reported PTI.

She further alleged that he threatened to release explicit audio and video recordings of their encounters on social media, he said.

The Manpada police registered an FIR against the man under sections 64 (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act, and he was booked in another rape case at Tilak Nagar police station.

The accused had been on the run after the cases were registered, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping 13-year-old neighbour in Thane

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old neighbour in 2021.

Special judge D S Deshmukh on Thursday found the accused, a resident of Kalwa, guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge Deshmukh sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that on the afternoon of August 17, 2021, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused gagged her, dragged her into his house and raped her after threatening her.

Eight prosecution witnesses, including the girl and her mother, were examined during the trial.

Hiwrale said the judge has directed that the fine money, if recovered, be paid to the girl as compensation and referred the case to the DLSA for payment of appropriate compensation.

(With inputs from PTI)

