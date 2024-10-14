Ronaldo scores 133rd goal for Portugal in 3-1 win over Poland

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal beat Poland 3-1 for their third straight Nations League win on Saturday, while European champions Spain put an end to Denmark’s perfect start in the competition. Bernardo Silva volleyed Portugal ahead in the 26th minute in Warsaw as Bruno Fernandes cleverly nodded a cross from Ruben Neves back towards the Manchester City midfielder.


Also Read: England crush Scotland to close in on semis


Ronaldo then found himself in the right place at the right time to turn in the rebound for Portugal’s second after Rafael Leao’s shot came back off the post following a brilliant surging run by the AC Milan winger.


The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now struck in all three games of this Nations League campaign for Portugal, taking his record men’s international goals tally to 133. 
Piotr Zielinski cut the deficit for Poland but Jan Bednarek’s own goal sealed victory for Portugal.

