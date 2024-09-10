Superb sub Ron!

Portugal’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo comes off the bench to score crucial 88th-minute winner in 2-1 win over Scotland; 10-man Spain beat Swiss 4-1

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during their win over Scotland in Lisbon on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing just why Portugal are persisting with him at the age of 39.

Make that a record-extending 132 international goals for the five-time world player of the year after Ronaldo came on as a half-time substitute and slotted home an 88th-minute winner for Portugal in their 2-1 victory over Scotland in the Nations League on Sunday.

Ron struck both posts

Minutes earlier, Ronaldo had struck both posts within a matter of seconds. Indeed, he was an ever-present danger in Lisbon, demonstrating he is far from finished as a force in international soccer — especially against the likes of a struggling Scotland.

Ronaldo failed to score at all in five games at the recent European Championship, but Portugal coach Robert Martinez has kept faith with the country’s greatest ever player and is reaping the rewards.

Scotland went ahead through Scott McTominay in the seventh minute before an equaliser from the edge of the area by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric turns 39 on Monday but, like Ronaldo, remains as integral as ever for his country.

Modric scores as Croatia win

The Real Madrid midfielder again demonstrated his enduring quality by clipping home an exquisite free kick from the edge of the box in Croatia’s 1-0 win over Poland.

It was Modric’s 27th goal in 180 appearances for his country, which left him tied with former Spain defender Sergio Ramos as the second highest-capped European players in men’s international football — behind Ronaldo at 214.

In another match, Fabian Ruiz scored twice for Spain in their 4-1 win over Switzerland, with the recently crowned European champions emerging victorious despite playing the majority of the game with only 10 men. Centre back Robin Le Normand was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute for bringing down Breel Embolo as the last man.

