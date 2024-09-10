The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested

Poland's and Croatia's players line up for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Nations League League A - Group A1 first leg football match between Croatia and Poland at the Opus Arena in Osijek. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Croatian police arrest dozens for fighting after Poland tie x 00:00

Croatian police arrested dozens of football fans for fighting after the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Poland, the country’s interior ministry said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Gillespie, Kirsten want Masood and Babar to continue as Pakistan captains

It said dozens of Polish fans attacked Croatian supporters and then clashed with police, following Sunday’s game in the eastern town of Osijek, in which Croatia beat Poland 1-0. There was another fight elsewhere later on between Polish and Croatian fans, it added, without giving details of the location.

“Dozens of people have been detained and the criminal investigation is ongoing,” the ministry said on social media. The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever