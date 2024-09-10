Breaking News
Croatian police arrest dozens for fighting after Poland tie

Croatian police arrest dozens for fighting after Poland tie

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Zagreb
AFP |

The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested

Poland's and Croatia's players line up for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Nations League League A - Group A1 first leg football match between Croatia and Poland at the Opus Arena in Osijek. Pic/AFP

Croatian police arrested dozens of football fans for fighting after the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Poland, the country’s interior ministry said on Monday. 


It said dozens of Polish fans attacked Croatian supporters and then clashed with police, following Sunday’s game in the eastern town of Osijek, in which Croatia beat Poland 1-0. There was another fight elsewhere later on between Polish and Croatian fans, it added, without giving details of the location. 


“Dozens of people have been detained and the criminal investigation is ongoing,” the ministry said on social media. The authorities did not say exactly how many Polish nationals had been arrested.

croatia poland football sports news Sports Update

