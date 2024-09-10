Breaking News
Gillespie, Kirsten want Masood and Babar to continue as Pakistan captains

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

A PCB source, however, told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar’s sacking are nothing more than kite flying

Gary Kirsten. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s white and red ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have advised the country’s cricket board against hastily changing the captains after recent shoddy performances across formats.


Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series. Similarly in Tests, after Babar resigned, Shan Masood was named captain, but after 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, there are calls for his immediate ouster.



Also Read: ‘Happiest moment of my career and life’


A PCB source, however, told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar’s sacking are nothing more than kite flying.

“There has been no discussion on changing the captains as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left it up to the two coaches and selectors to decide on the captaincy,” he said.

“And Kirsten and Gillespie are very clear that Shan and Babar both need to be given a proper run before judging their leadership abilities,” the source added.

