A PCB source, however, told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar’s sacking are nothing more than kite flying

Gary Kirsten. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gillespie, Kirsten want Masood and Babar to continue as Pakistan captains x 00:00

Pakistan’s white and red ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have advised the country’s cricket board against hastily changing the captains after recent shoddy performances across formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series. Similarly in Tests, after Babar resigned, Shan Masood was named captain, but after 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, there are calls for his immediate ouster.

Also Read: ‘Happiest moment of my career and life’

A PCB source, however, told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar’s sacking are nothing more than kite flying.

“There has been no discussion on changing the captains as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left it up to the two coaches and selectors to decide on the captaincy,” he said.

“And Kirsten and Gillespie are very clear that Shan and Babar both need to be given a proper run before judging their leadership abilities,” the source added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever