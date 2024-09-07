James Anderson to continue as England’s fast-bowling mentor for Pakistan, New Zealand tours

After James Anderson's retirement, Gus Atkinson gained the limelight by snapping 33 wickets in five Test matches. Matthew Potts and Olly Stone also made their return to the longest format of the game. During the final Test match against Sri Lanka, the "Three Lions" handed a debut cap to left-arm pacer Josh Hull

James Anderson. Pic/AFP

England pace legend James Anderson said that he will continue to be fast-bowling mentor for the upcoming Test series against Pakistana and New Zealand. The pacer announced his retirement from international cricket after the first Test against West Indies at Lord's earlier in the year.

“At the minute, I’m due to go to Pakistan and New Zealand in the winter. Then nothing concrete after that. I’m very new to this, I’m still learning as we go. It’s partly me trying to figure out if this is where I want to go with the next stage of my career and also for them to figure out if I’m any good at it,” said James Anderson to Sky Sports.

After James Anderson's retirement, Gus Atkinson gained the limelight by snapping 33 wickets in five Test matches. Matthew Potts and Olly Stone also made their return to the longest format of the game. During the final Test match against Sri Lanka, the "Three Lions" handed a debut cap to left-arm pacer Josh Hull.

Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, managing director Rob Key said Anderson worked with Hull during the second Test at Lord’s, when the youngster wasn’t included in the playing eleven following Mark Wood’s withdrawal due to a right thigh strain.

"There was a great moment at Lord's where you saw Josh Hull bowling in the middle and Jimmy standing top of his mark. You think 'How good this is'? All of that knowledge, you don't want to lose. Then he is able to pass it on. Jimmy is not always the most outgoing. He has really taken to it.”

“You felt with Jimmy, for him to be a coach, you make the running with these people. Some of these have not known life without James Anderson opening the bowling for England. if you can, without being forceful, make the running and just say 'well bowled'. Even Mark Wood, when he comes in at lunch. That can have such an impact.”

“A coach's job is to make people feel confident. Someone like James Anderson, him telling you something will carry more weight. He seems to be loving it. It would be great to have Jimmy in Pakistan, the same in New Zealand, and who knows going forward. Jimmy has a few itches to scratch along the way but it is great to have him involved with us."

