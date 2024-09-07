Breaking News
Josh Inglis' 43-ball century sets up Australia series win over Scotland

Updated on: 07 September,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Edinburgh (Scotland)
AP , PTI |

Brad Currie bowled Head with the first ball he faced and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk on 16 to have Australia 23-2

Australia's wicketkeeper Josh Inglis celebrates his century during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Australia at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland. Pic/AFP

Josh Inglis smashed a 43-ball century and Australia thrashed Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 to clinch the series with a game to spare on Friday.


After Travis Head's 25-ball 80 on Wednesday, his duck on Friday brought No. 3 batter Inglis to the crease in the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven sixes on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200.



Australia posted 196-4 and never allowed Scotland any momentum. The home side failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed 59 off 42, and was all out for 126 in the 17th over.


Brad Currie bowled Head with the first ball he faced and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk on 16 to have Australia 23-2.

But Cameron Green played anchor with 36 from 29 and Inglis rocketed Australia forward. Inglis was finally dismissed when he played Chris Sole straight to cover.

Only two Scotland batters reached double figures as Marcus Stoinis took 4-23 in 23 deliveries.

The third and last match is on Saturday.

