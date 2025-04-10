After the Empuraan row, filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has commenced the shoot for his upcoming film NoBody. The fim reunites him with Parvathy Thiruvothu

On the sets of NoBody

Listen to this article After Empuraan, Prithviraj begins shoot for 'NoBody' with Parvathy in Wellington island x 00:00

The much-anticipated film NoBody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hakim Shajahan , commenced its journey with a formal pooja and switch-on ceremony held at the picturesque Wellington Island, Ernakulam. Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, NoBody promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

About NoBody

The film reunites Prithviraj and Parvathy who have previously been cast opposite each other in the films 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' and 'Koode'. Further details on the plot or theme of the film has not been revealed.

The film is jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi, under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. Adding further depth to the film’s atmosphere is the music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his intense compositions in Animal. With a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera, #NOBODY is all set to deliver a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Prithviraj creates history with Empuraan

L2: Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27. It marked Prithviraj's third directorial and the sequel to his first directorial 'Lucifer'. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Mohanlal-starrer turned out to be the biggest box office hit of the Malayalam film industry. In just 10 days, the film crossed Rs 250 cr worldwide, making it the highest grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema.

In March this year, the actor shared what he thinks is the toughest part in the process of directing, especially when the director himself has to act in the same film.

Juggling between the roles of actor and director is no easy feat but, Prithviraj seamlessly balanced both responsibilities with ‘L2: Empuraan’.

Speaking about his experience of directing while acting, Prithviraj shared, "I’ve never really found it to be very challenging. The toughest part is having to stay in costume and makeup while directing, which I don’t usually enjoy. But beyond that, it’s all part of one giant process”.

With ‘L2: Empuraan’ shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, Prithviraj’s ability to effortlessly switch between roles only adds to the anticipation. His unique vision, both in front of and behind the camera, continues to elevate Malayalam cinema to new heights.