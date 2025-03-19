Mohanlal's ‘L2: Empuraan’ to be the first-ever Malayalam film to release on IMAX

Interestingly, Mohanlal has been actively promoting his film on social media, engaging with fans and building excitement for its release

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently took to social media to announce that his upcoming actioner “L2: Empuraan,” will be the first ever film from the Malayalam cinema to release on IMAX.

Sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “It gives us immense pride to announce that #L2E #Empuraan will be the first ever film from the Malayalam cinema industry to release on IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema. Watch the spectacle unfold on IMAX screens across the world in selected markets from 27/03/2025! Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Telugu | Kannada #March27.”

Interestingly, Mohanlal has been actively promoting his film on social media, engaging with fans and building excitement for its release. Through his posts, he has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses, updates, and posters, further enhancing the anticipation surrounding the film.

On March 18, Director Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was the first to watch the trailer of his highly anticipated political thriller “L2: Empuraan.” In a post on his X handle, the director mentioned that after watching the trailer, Rajinikanth praised it and complimented Prithviraj on the project.

Prithviraj posted a picture of himself with Rajinikanth and wrote, “The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar.”

The Censor Board has officially cleared “L2: Empuraan” for release, granting it a UA 16+ rating. The film's certified length is 179.52 meters. The film is the much-anticipated sequel to “Lucifer,” which became a massive hit. The political action thriller also sees Prithviraj reprise his role as Zayed Masood, a mercenary commando who leads the notorious Kureshi-Ab'ram nexus, continuing his impactful character from the first film in the Lucifer franchise.

“L2: Empuraan" is scheduled to hit screens on March 27, 2025.

