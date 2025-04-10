The 21-year-old struck a stunning century for Punjab Kings in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday

Sarandeep Singh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Always knew he was special, now it’s about consistency": Sarandeep Singh lauds Arya x 00:00

Former India spinner and Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh has called young batter Priyansh Arya “one of the country’s most talented players right now” and said his ability to score briskly through proper cricketing shots sets him apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old struck a stunning century for Punjab Kings in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Arya, who was bought for R3.8 crore in the auction after impressing in the domestic circuit, scored a match-winning 103 in only his fourth IPL match. The southpaw has now tallied 158 runs in four games at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 210.66. His 11 sixes have placed him among the top power-hitters of IPL 2025. “A few months ago, I saw him playing in local Delhi matches,” Sarandeep told PTI in an exclusive interaction with PTI videos.

Also Read: NZ all-rounder Bracewell in Top 5, Gill still No. 1 ODI batter

“We picked him in the DPL for our South Delhi Superstarz team. He scored a hundred, hit six sixes in an over, and finished as the tournament’s top run-getter. We knew he had something special.”

Arya’s breakout performance in the Delhi Premier League led to a call-up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and after impressing in the premier domestic competition, Punjab Kings picked him up at the IPL auction.

“Earlier, he was just hitting 50s and 60s and then getting out. We worked on his game awareness and patience. Now you see maturity. He values his wicket,” added Sarandeep.

“He doesn’t play rash shots. No reverse sweeps, no wild swings. He hits proper cricketing shots — straight, through the covers, off the back foot. It’s all about the timing and hard work in the nets.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever