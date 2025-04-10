NZ all-rounder Bracewell in Top 5, Gill still No. 1 ODI batter

The ODI batting rankings witness no major change, with India's Shubman Gill retaining his No. 1 spot, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma on second and third, respectively

Michael Bracewell and Shubman Gill

New Zealand stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell has moved up in the top five of the ICC Men's All-Rounder Rankings following victory in the third ODI against Pakistan.

The 34-year-old, who contributed 85 runs with the bat, including a superb half-century in the final ODI in NZ's 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, rose two spots to be placed fifth in the all-rounder list with 246 rating points, becoming the highest ranked Kiwi in the category. Mitchell Santner is next at sixth.

