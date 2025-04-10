Breaking News
Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Dubai
IANS |

The ODI batting rankings witness no major change, with India's Shubman Gill retaining his No. 1 spot, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma on second and third, respectively

Michael Bracewell and Shubman Gill

NZ all-rounder Bracewell in Top 5, Gill still No. 1 ODI batter
New Zealand stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell has moved up in the top five of the ICC Men's All-Rounder Rankings following victory in the third ODI against Pakistan.


Also Read: Lyon’s Matic calls Man Utd goalkeeper Onana among worst in Red Devils history


The 34-year-old, who contributed 85 runs with the bat, including a superb half-century in the final ODI in NZ's 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, rose two spots to be placed fifth in the all-rounder list with 246 rating points, becoming the highest ranked Kiwi in the category. Mitchell Santner is next at sixth.


The ODI batting rankings witness no major change, with India's Shubman Gill retaining his No. 1 spot, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma on second and third, respectively.

