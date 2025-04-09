Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Stead quits as NZ white ball coach

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Wellington
AP , PTI |

Stead said he expects to take a month to reach a final decision. The 53-year-old Stead has coached NZ in all formats since taking over from Mike Hesson in 2018

Gary Stead

Gary Stead confirmed on Tuesday he will no longer coach New Zealand in the T20Is and ODIs and is considering his future in Test cricket.


Stead said he expects to take a month to reach a final decision. The 53-year-old Stead has coached NZ in all formats since taking over from Mike Hesson 
in 2018. 


Also Read: ‘We don’t feel invincible’


New Zealand Cricket said it would advertise from next week and is yet to decide whether it will appoint different coaches to different formats. Stead guided NZ to the finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup, the 2022 T20 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. He also led NZ to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship. 

“Gary’s results have been very impressive over a long period and we’re very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts,” NZC high performance officer Bryan Stronach said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new zealand t20 test cricket cricket news

