Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lyons Matic calls Man Utd goalkeeper Onana among worst in Red Devils history

Lyon’s Matic calls Man Utd goalkeeper Onana among worst in Red Devils history

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Lyon
AFP |

Top

United travel to face the French side on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. United are 13th in the Premier League, but remain unbeaten in Europe

Nemanja Matic

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has labelled Andre Onana “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history, reacting angrily to the shotstopper’s claim that the Premier League side are “way better” than Lyon. 


United travel to face the French side on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. United are 13th in the Premier League, but remain unbeaten in Europe. 


Also Read: Can Arya carry on?


Onana said after the Manchester derby on Sunday, that overcoming Lyon, fifth in Ligue 1, was “not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them”. 

That bullish remark incensed Matic. “If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history, you need to take care of what you are talking [about],” Matic said.

