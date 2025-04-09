Murphy brace helps Newcastle rout Leicester

Eddie Howe’s men, still on a high after winning the League Cup last month, are up to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand

Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy (left) celebrates scoring with Alexander Isak on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Newcastle coasted to a 3-0 win over sorry Leicester on Monday to step up their Champions League charge and condemn the Foxes to an eighth straight Premier League defeat without scoring.

Eddie Howe’s men, still on a high after winning the League Cup last month, are up to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand.

Fifth place will almost certainly be enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season. But relegation for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s hapless team is all but certain after a solitary season in the Premier League.

The visitors were 2-0 up in the 11th minute after two goals from Jacob Murphy, the second a tap-in from close range after an audacious effort from Fabian Schar hit the crossbar, and Harvey Barnes added a third before half-time.

