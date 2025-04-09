They will face an ASEAN All-Star XI team in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and the Hong Kong representatives on May 30. United last visited Asia when they played Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Man United will head to Asia for pre-season tour x 00:00

Manchester United will play friendly matches in Malaysia and Hong Kong three days after the Premier League season ends, the club said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bayern’s Kane should be in top three for Ballon d’Or: Jurgen Klinsmann

They will face an ASEAN All-Star XI team in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and the Hong Kong representatives on May 30. United last visited Asia when they played Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever