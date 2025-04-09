Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man United will head to Asia for pre season tour

Man United will head to Asia for pre-season tour

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
AFP |

Top

They will face an ASEAN All-Star XI team in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and the Hong Kong representatives on May 30. United last visited Asia when they played Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022

Man United will head to Asia for pre-season tour

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Man United will head to Asia for pre-season tour
x
00:00

Manchester United will play friendly matches in Malaysia and Hong Kong three days after the Premier League season ends, the club said Tuesday. 


Also Read: Bayern’s Kane should be in top three for Ballon d’Or: Jurgen Klinsmann


They will face an ASEAN All-Star XI team in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and the Hong Kong representatives on May 30. United last visited Asia when they played Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united malaysia hong kong football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK