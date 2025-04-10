An arts and literature festival celebrates marginalised voices by giving them a platform across literary and performing arts

A moment from a theatrical performance at a previous edition of the festival. Pics Courtesy/ Vaibhav Chhaya

The Samashti Art and Literature Festival was built on the ideologies of iconic figures like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar and Namdeo Dhasal. Now in its eighth edition, the two-day festival will organise a range of events, including poetry readings, music concerts, film screenings, as well as an art exhibition and a nature walk.

Dr Swapnil Dhasal, nephew of poet Namdeo Dhasal, and president, Dalit Panther says, “The festival represents the convergence of artistic rebellion and societal ideals, a beacon of progressive art and culture. Celebrating humanitarian literature and revolutionary artistic expressions, it’s a platform fostering traditional values merged with contemporary creativity. In 2025, we aim to amplify this legacy of social change through art.”



Artwork showcased at the festival

He adds that the festival champions the underprivileged, offering a stage for marginalised talents. “With a focus on poetry, one-act plays, music, and interdisciplinary collaborations, it empowers overlooked artists and challenges elitist structures.”

Vaibhav Chhaya, founder and president of the festival says, “Today, as we navigate the nuanced terrains of cultural politics, the festival has emerged as a pivotal force — catalysing the careers of hundreds of artists and writers from hitherto ignored geographies and identities.” Dr Rewat Kaninde, secretary, Samashti Foundation, adds, “This festival celebrates Padma Shri Namdeo Dhasal’s path and highlights art and literature of India

untouched.”

This year, the festival is on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti. Mayura Saavi, an independent journalist and part of the organising team, says, “The event open with a performance of Halgi, a folk instrument, played by Shahir Charan Jadhav, alongside community representatives from historically stigmatised identities, across caste, gender, disability, and sexuality — reclaiming public spaces and breaking social stigma.”



Shyamal Garud and Mukta Dabholkar

Mukta Dabholkar will speak about the journey of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti. She says, “It’s a platform built by the youth who are related to various social movements. It’s important for the younger generation to have secular spaces where they can express their opinions about the society.”

The show will also honour literary icons like Javed Akhtar, Dnyanesh Maharao, Dr Shyamal Garud and Dr Amol Deolekar. Dr Garud, says, “It’s an honour for me to win an award named after Dhasal — a well-known name in the Marathi literature and the Ambedkarite movement.”

ON April 11 and 12;

11 am to 10 pm AT Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Natyagruha, Byculla East.