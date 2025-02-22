Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din Explore these renowned Marathi literary works

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Explore these renowned Marathi literary works

Updated on: 23 February,2025 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anand Singh | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

This Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, check out some of the most iconic literary works from the state that span from poetry to novels, offering introspection, humour, and social commentary

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Explore these renowned Marathi literary works

Vijay Tendulkar

Listen to this article
Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Explore these renowned Marathi literary works
x
00:00

Dhulicha Aawaj


Kavita Mahajan
Kavita Mahajan


Dhulicha Aawaj is a collection of poems that delves into the complexities of human emotions, identity, and societal norms. Kavita Mahajan’s verses are deeply introspective, often reflecting the struggles of women in a patriarchal society. The language is lyrical yet raw, making it a compelling read for those who appreciate poetry that resonates with personal and collective experiences.


Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe

Vijay Tendulkar’s Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe is a powerful play that examines the dynamics of power, truth, and justice. Set in the context of a mock trial, the play delves into the moral ambiguities of human behaviour and the often blurred lines between right and wrong. Tendulkar’s sharp dialogue and intense character interactions make this a gripping and thought-provoking work. It’s a classic in Marathi theatre and a must-read for those interested in drama and social critique.

Jejuri

Arun Kolatkar
Arun Kolatkar

Arun Kolatkar’s Jejuri is a masterpiece that captures the essence of the pilgrimage town of Jejuri. Through vivid imagery and minimalist language, Kolatkar explores themes of faith, disillusionment, and the clash between tradition and modernity. The poems are both evocative and reflective, offering readers a perspective on spirituality and culture.

Kosala

Balchandra Nemade
Balchandra Nemade

Bhalchandra Nemade’s Kosala is a landmark novel in Marathi literature, known for its experimental narrative style and deep philosophical undertones. The story revolves around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery, blending myth, history, and personal introspection. Nemade’s use of language is both innovative and challenging, making Kosala a thought-provoking read for those interested in existential themes and the complexities of human existence.

Saat Sakkam Trechalis

Kiran Nagarkar
Kiran Nagarkar

Kiran Nagarkar’s Saat Sakkam Trechalis is a satirical and humorous take on the absurdities of modern life. The novel follows the life of a middle-class man navigating the chaos of urban existence, with Nagarkar’s sharp wit and keen observations shining through. The narrative is both entertaining and thought-provoking, offering a critique of societal norms and the human condition. It’s a must-read for fans of dark comedy and social commentary.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Books culture maharashtra Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day latest news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK