Vijay Tendulkar

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Explore these renowned Marathi literary works

Dhulicha Aawaj

Kavita Mahajan

Dhulicha Aawaj is a collection of poems that delves into the complexities of human emotions, identity, and societal norms. Kavita Mahajan’s verses are deeply introspective, often reflecting the struggles of women in a patriarchal society. The language is lyrical yet raw, making it a compelling read for those who appreciate poetry that resonates with personal and collective experiences.

Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe

Vijay Tendulkar’s Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe is a powerful play that examines the dynamics of power, truth, and justice. Set in the context of a mock trial, the play delves into the moral ambiguities of human behaviour and the often blurred lines between right and wrong. Tendulkar’s sharp dialogue and intense character interactions make this a gripping and thought-provoking work. It’s a classic in Marathi theatre and a must-read for those interested in drama and social critique.

Jejuri



Arun Kolatkar

Arun Kolatkar’s Jejuri is a masterpiece that captures the essence of the pilgrimage town of Jejuri. Through vivid imagery and minimalist language, Kolatkar explores themes of faith, disillusionment, and the clash between tradition and modernity. The poems are both evocative and reflective, offering readers a perspective on spirituality and culture.

Kosala



Balchandra Nemade

Bhalchandra Nemade’s Kosala is a landmark novel in Marathi literature, known for its experimental narrative style and deep philosophical undertones. The story revolves around the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery, blending myth, history, and personal introspection. Nemade’s use of language is both innovative and challenging, making Kosala a thought-provoking read for those interested in existential themes and the complexities of human existence.

Saat Sakkam Trechalis



Kiran Nagarkar

Kiran Nagarkar’s Saat Sakkam Trechalis is a satirical and humorous take on the absurdities of modern life. The novel follows the life of a middle-class man navigating the chaos of urban existence, with Nagarkar’s sharp wit and keen observations shining through. The narrative is both entertaining and thought-provoking, offering a critique of societal norms and the human condition. It’s a must-read for fans of dark comedy and social commentary.