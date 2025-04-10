Elderly victim was at TAPS hospital for husband’s treatment when the vehicle, driven by an on-duty doctor, struck her near the entrance

CCTV grabs of the doctor running over the woman

A 73-year-old woman was killed on the spot after she was allegedly knocked down by a car inside the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) hospital premises in Boisar on Wednesday. The vehicle was being driven by a hospital doctor, who had just entered the compound when the incident occurred. A similar case was reported in May last year, when a 60-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a doctor at Sion Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Aarekar, a resident of Boisar. The car was driven by Dr R K Das, who practices at TAPS hospital. Police confirmed that Dr Das was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. He has been arrested by the Tarapur police, who have begun further investigation into the case.

Senior Inspector Niwas Kanse of Tarapur police station said, “Dr R K Das entered the hospital compound at around 7.48 am, and two people were also inside the car in the back seat. The doctor’s car ran over the woman who was walking on the road. She was dragged and crushed under the car. The woman died on the spot.”

Senior PI Kanse further explained, “Victim Chayalata Aarekar visited the hospital for her husband Vishwanath Aarekar’s treatment. In the morning, her husband’s blood test was done, and after breakfast, another test was pending. Aarekar was going out of the hospital to take a meal for her husband when the incident happened.”

He added, “We also arrested the accused doctor R K Das and will produce him in court. We have seized the vehicle and started an investigation into this matter.” Chayalata Aarekar’s husband, Vishwanath Aarekar, is a retired employee of the TAPS power station in Boisar.

A police officer said, “Doctor Das said that while applying brakes, he mistakenly applied the accelerator.” After the incident, the local hospital staff and Dr Das pulled the woman from under the vehicle and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.