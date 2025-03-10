Palghar: One dead, one injured as trailer truck falls into Tansa river

The incident happened at Khanivade bridge on Sunday night when the truck was on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, the Mandvi police station official said

One person died and another was injured after a trailer truck veered off a bridge and fell into the Tansa river in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident happened at Khanivade bridge on Sunday night when the truck was on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, the Mandvi police station official said.

"The trailer truck was brought out this morning. One occupant, Atul (24), died while another managed to swim to safety in an injured condition," he said, reported PTI.

Undertrial prisoner dies while being shifted to hospital in Thane

A 51-year-old undertrial prisoner died while being shifted to a hospital from a prison's medical facility after he collapsed in the jail located in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The deceased, a resident of Bhayander in the district, had been suffering from a kidney ailment, an official from Khadakpada police station said without giving details of the case in which he was accused, reported PTI.

At around 12.45 pm on March 7, while returning from a toilet inside the Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan, the prisoner collapsed on the ground, the official said.

The prison officials immediately rushed him to the jail hospital, where he was provided with first aid.

However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted for further medical attention to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said, reported PTI.

The body was subsequently sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

Authorities were awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of the death, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)