His family members suspect that he had a heart attack, but a medical officer at the hospital, claimed it can be ascertained only after the autopsy report confirms so

A 25-year-old man died while climbing down the steps of Talasari's Mahalakshmi temple in Palghar district in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Milan Dombre, a local resident, was returning after climbing 900 steps of the temple and taking a 'darshan' of the goddess on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed, his family members claimed.

He was then rushed to the Kasa Rural Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Dombre's family members suspect that he had a heart attack, but Dr Hemant Behere, a medical officer at the hospital, claimed that the cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report becomes available.

The Mahalakshmi temple, which is a popular pilgrimage site, has heavy footfall on Tuesdays, Fridays and the weekend, PTI reported.

Kerala CM: Pilgrims without online registration will also get darshan at Sabarimala

The Kerala government announced on Tuesday that pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be allowed to have darshan even if they do not register online, reported news agency PTI.

This marks a reversal from the earlier decision of the Kerala government to provide darshan only through online registration during the upcoming pilgrimage season amidst widespread protests.

The announcement by Kerala CM came in the Assembly while replying to a submission by V Joy (CPI-M) on the matter.

"Facilities for smooth darshan will be ensured for pilgrims who come without (online) registration as well...Darshan will be ensured to those who do not register online and those who come without knowing about the system," he said in the Kerala State Assembly.

He said that similar provisions had been successfully implemented during last year's pilgrimage season for the hill temple.

While the Chief Minister did not explicitly clarify whether the spot booking system would continue alongside the virtual queue, he mentioned that an evaluation meeting held on October 5 discussed the possibility of allowing spot bookings for pilgrims in Sabarimala.

The CM also explained about measures to be taken to ensure a secure and smooth darshan for all pilgrims reaching the hill temple.

Vijayan highlighted that the virtual queue system provides a digital record of pilgrims, which enhances safety and aids in identifying individuals in case of emergencies.

(With PTI inputs)