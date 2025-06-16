Superstar Rajinikanth recently watched Vishnu Machu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal starrer Kannappa and had an endearing reaction to the film. The actor hugged Vishnu. The latter says he had been waiting 22 years for it

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to hit the screen next Friday, that is on June 27, 2025. Ahead of the film's release, the first review of the film is out. And the much-awaited review comes from none other than superstar Rajinikanth. The lead actor, Vishnu Machu, revealed that the superstar has watched the film and shared his review.

Rajinikanth reacts to Kannappa

Vishnu took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the Coolie star watched the film on Sunday, June 15, 2025. He also revealed that after watching it, the veteran actor hugged him. Vishnu wrote, "Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!!"

"Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can’t wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva. #HarHarMahadev," he further added.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is originally made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The trailer of the film was launched on June 13, after being postponed due to the Ahmedabad plane crash. The makers had planned a launch event in Indore; however, that was cancelled, and the trailer was just released online.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu. It is based on the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo. The film also features special cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, at the teaser launch, Vishnu spoke about how the film is a personal connection saying, "This film is not just a project for me; it's a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, and I've felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It's a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It's a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity."