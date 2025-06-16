Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > CBFC clears Aamir Khans Sitaare Zameen Par film to release in theatres on June 20

CBFC clears Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, film to release in theatres on June 20

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has officially received the final clearance from the CBFC, amid reports of the actor having disagreements with the board over the chopping of certain scenes. Nevertheless, the issue seems to be sorted as the film will now release on the scheduled date.

CBFC clears Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, film to release in theatres on June 20

Sitaare Zameen Par

Listen to this article
CBFC clears Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, film to release in theatres on June 20
x
00:00

Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has been in the news for some time owing to its upcoming release. As the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer inches closer to its release, the anticipation has been at an all-time high. Amid this, there had been some reports earlier today claiming the film could be delayed and postponed from its scheduled release date of 20th June due to clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, now the film has received a green signal and is all set for a 20th June release

 Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by the CBFC 


Sitaare Zameen Par has officially received its final clearance by the CBFC and is all set to release in theatres on June 20, 2025. The film getting its clearance from the censor board marks another update that has heightened the excitement for the film's release. 


Aamir Khan launches 10 new rising stars, namely Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, in the film. It is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who is credited with the blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. His latest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions for Sitaare Zameen Par has high expectations.

Sitaare Zameen Par is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music is composed by the legendary trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

Aamir Khan had disagreements with CBFC: Reports

According to some reports, Aamir was of the opinion that every part of the film, including certain scenes which the CBFC had earlier demanded to be cut, has been made with deep thought and purpose. He believes that the story, the dialogues, and the characters all play an important part in delivering an important message. Thus, removing or altering them would weaken the impact.

The disagreement was believed to cause a delay in the film receiving its certification in India, without which, the film could not be released in Indian cinemas. Aamir was reportedly planning to meet CBFC officials in person to explain the creative intent and convince the board to allow the film to be released without edits.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

aamir khan Sitaare Zameen Par Genelia Deshmukh bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK