Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has officially received the final clearance from the CBFC, amid reports of the actor having disagreements with the board over the chopping of certain scenes. Nevertheless, the issue seems to be sorted as the film will now release on the scheduled date.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Listen to this article CBFC clears Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, film to release in theatres on June 20 x 00:00

Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has been in the news for some time owing to its upcoming release. As the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer inches closer to its release, the anticipation has been at an all-time high. Amid this, there had been some reports earlier today claiming the film could be delayed and postponed from its scheduled release date of 20th June due to clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, now the film has received a green signal and is all set for a 20th June release.

Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by the CBFC

Sitaare Zameen Par has officially received its final clearance by the CBFC and is all set to release in theatres on June 20, 2025. The film getting its clearance from the censor board marks another update that has heightened the excitement for the film's release.

Aamir Khan launches 10 new rising stars, namely Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, in the film. It is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who is credited with the blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. His latest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions for Sitaare Zameen Par has high expectations.

Sitaare Zameen Par is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music is composed by the legendary trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

Aamir Khan had disagreements with CBFC: Reports

According to some reports, Aamir was of the opinion that every part of the film, including certain scenes which the CBFC had earlier demanded to be cut, has been made with deep thought and purpose. He believes that the story, the dialogues, and the characters all play an important part in delivering an important message. Thus, removing or altering them would weaken the impact.

The disagreement was believed to cause a delay in the film receiving its certification in India, without which, the film could not be released in Indian cinemas. Aamir was reportedly planning to meet CBFC officials in person to explain the creative intent and convince the board to allow the film to be released without edits.