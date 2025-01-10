The Booker Prize winners gracing the event include Jenny Erpenbeck, Paul Lynch, Michael Hofmann, GauZ’, Sophie Mackintosh, and Georgi Gospodinov. They will be joined by Nobel Prize winners Venki Ramakrishnan and Esther Duflo

Among the six are Jenny Erpenbeck and Paul Lynch who will be present at the Kerala Literature Festival 2025. Photos Courtesy: Kerala Literature Festival 2025

Listen to this article Kerala Literature Festival will host six Booker Prize winners for the first time x 00:00

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 is set to make history as it hosts six Booker Prize winners for the first time in its eight edition. The Booker Prize winners gracing the event include Jenny Erpenbeck, Paul Lynch, Michael Hofmann, GauZ’, Sophie Mackintosh, and Georgi Gospodinov. Their presence is expected to elevate the festival’s global profile, making it an unmissable event for literary enthusiasts. Nobel Prize winners Venki Ramakrishnan and Esther Duflo are adding further prestige to the lineup, whose groundbreaking contributions in their respective fields will bring unique perspectives to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

France, the guest nation for KLF 2025, will have a stellar representation of authors and artists. Renowned French speakers include Philippe Claudel, an acclaimed author and director, and Pierre Singaravélou, a celebrated global historian. Literary voices such as Julie Stephen Chheng, Chowra Makaremi, Timothée de Fombelle, and Alfred Lionel Papagalli will enrich the discussions with their diverse expertise. French crime writer Johanna Gustawsson, graphic novelist Zeina Abirached, illustrator Cheyenne Olivier, and the multifaceted Fred Nevché will further contribute to showcasing the vibrant literary and artistic traditions of France.

Beyond the Booker and Nobel laureates, KLF 2025 boasts an impressive lineup of other notable speakers. Indian stalwarts such as historian Ramachandra Guha, violin maestro L. Subramaniam, and actor Naseeruddin Shah will share their insights. The festival will also feature Indian authors Ira Mukhoty, Manu S. Pillai, Benyamin, Amit Chaudhuri, and Abraham Verghese, alongside international voices such as Norwegian novelist Helga Flatland and New Zealand’s Catherine Chidgey. Additionally, performances by luminaries like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Mir Mukhtiyar Ali, and Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan will add a rich cultural dimension to the event.

Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, Kerala Literature Festival, said, “KLF 2025 embodies the spirit of global dialogue and cultural exchange. Hosting six Booker Prize winners and distinguished speakers from across the world is a testament to our commitment to creating a platform that celebrates literature in all its glory. This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for every attendee."

KLF 2025, the eighth edition of Asia’s largest literature festival, will be held from January 23 to 26 in Kozhikode, Kerala. As a UNESCO City of Literature, Kozhikode provides a fitting backdrop for the festival, which will host over 500 speakers from 15 countries and draw more than 600,000 visitors. With an eclectic mix of literary discussions, cultural performances, and a special focus on France, KLF 2025 promises to be a landmark event celebrating the power of storytelling and the exchange of ideas across borders.