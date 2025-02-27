Missing man found dead near Palghar district collector office

Narayan Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka of the district, was found dead under a tree on Wednesday afternoon, said inspector Anant Parad of Palghar police station

The body of a 37-year-old man who had gone missing five days ago has been found near the Palghar district collector office, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Narayan Rahane, a resident of Vikramgad taluka of the district, was found dead under a tree on Wednesday afternoon, said inspector Anant Parad of Palghar police station, reported PTI.

He had come to Palghar on February 22 to attend a program of guardian minster Ganesh Naik, but did not return, and his family subsequently registered a missing person complaint.

Further probe was underway, the official said.

Three arrested for kidnapping 60-year-old man

A 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been rescued in the city from the clutches of kidnappers and three persons have been arrested, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, said an official of Vakola police station, reported PTI.

The kidnappers contacted his son Mahesh Kumar, and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release through 'angadia' couriers.

His son immediately contacted the police, after which multiple teams were formed to probe the case, the official said.

One of the accused was nabbed in Kandivali area on Wednesday. His questioning led police to a flat near Ram Mandir railway station in the city where two other kidnappers were found with the victim, reported PTI.

The arrested men were identified as Radheshyam Soni (30), Satish Yadav (33) and Dharmendra Ravidas, all residents of Malad, Kandivali and Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai, reported PTI.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including for kidnapping and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)