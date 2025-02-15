A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a bar altercation in March 2019

An absconding accused wanted in a 2019 Palghar murder case was nabbed from neighbouring Karnataka after the police tracked an order he placed on an e-commerce site, officials said, reported the PTI.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a bar altercation in March 2019, leading to a case against five persons for murder, use of dangerous weapons and other offences under Indian Penal Code.

While four of the accused, Abhishek Raviprakash Pandey, Sagar Ajay Rajoria, Rohit Amarnath Dubey and Saurabh Jayshankar Pandey were held at the time, fifth accused Babu alias Rakshit Vasudev Pujari absconded, according to the PTI.

A team of Crime Unit II under senior inspector Samir Ahirrao recently managed to trace Pujari's family in Karnataka and found out they were in touch with a man in Ballehunur in Chikmagalur there, the official said.

"We also traced a mobile number linked to the same person. This number was also linked to a bank account, which we found belonged to Pujari's father. After Pujari placed an order on an e-commerce platform, we tracked the delivery location and arrested him from Chikmagalur," the official said.

Pujari was held on February 13, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

He was brought to Vasai on transit remand and handed over to Tulinj police station for further action, Ballal said, the news agency reported.

Beed resident held for killing man in Latur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person over past enmity in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

On the night between February 6 and 7, a body with a severe head injury was found near a hotel, adjacent to the Ring Road between Babhalgaon Naka and Basaveshwar Chowk. The victim was identified as Nazir Pasha Sayyed, a resident of Beed district, he said.

After gathering technical and human intelligence, police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Satish Bhimrao Waghmare, a Beed resident living in Latur, the official said.

Waghmare told the police that he held a grudge against Sayyed and was looking for an opportunity to target him. Waghmare smashed a stone on the victim's head, killing him, said the official said.

(with PTI inputs)