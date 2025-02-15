Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by Mumbai Polices EOW

Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by Mumbai Police's EOW

Updated on: 15 February,2025 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Former New India Cooperative Bank General Manager (GM) Hitesh Mehta was initially detained by the police following a raid at his residence in Dahisar area of Mumbai, an official said

Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by Mumbai Police's EOW

Hitesh Mehta in police custody on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by Mumbai Police's EOW
x
00:00

Former New India Cooperative Bank General Manager (GM) Hitesh Mehta was on Saturday evening arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, the officials said.


Mehta was initially detained by the police following a raid at his residence in Dahisar area of Mumbai, an official said.


He was brought to the office of the EOW in south Mumbai for further questioning in the matter, sources said, adding that his arrest was followed by detailed interrogations.


The EOW had on Friday launched an investigation into the alleged 'irregularities' at New India Cooperative Bank, official sources said.

Mumbai Police has registered a case against Hitesh Mehta for allegedly siphoning Rs 122 crore from its treasury, the case has been transferred to the EOW which has been probing the matter further.

The case was filed based on a complaint by the bank’s Chief Accounts Officer at Dadar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants, bankers, and others in positions of trust), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) was registered, he said, adding that the case was then transferred to the EOW considering its scope.

Mehta, who oversaw the Dadar and Goregaon branches, is accused of misusing his position to commit fraud between 2020 and 2025.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday superseded the cooperative bank's board for a year and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs.

A day prior, the RBI had imposed several restrictions on the lender, including on withdrawal of funds by depositors, citing supervisory concerns emanating from the recent material developments in the bank, and to protect the interest of its depositors.

After imposing business restrictions on the city-headquartered New India Cooperative Bank, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday superseded the lender's board citing governance lapses and appointed an administrator to revive it.

New India Cooperative Bank has 28 branches and most of them are located in Mumbai, while two are in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat and one in Pune.

The RBI's action against the bank triggered panic among its customers, who thronged its branches since morning on Friday hoping to access their savings, but were denied entry into the premises. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news reserve bank of india mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK