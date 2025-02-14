The bag was later handed over to its owner, a police said

The bag was recovered and returned to the dentist

Listen to this article Mumbai Police helps dentist recover bag left in cab in 30 minutes x 00:00

The JJ Marg Police in south Mumbai helped a dentist to recover his bag which was lost in a cab in just 30 minutes, the officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, on February 12, Dr. Sayyed Abrar, a prominent dentist from Amravati in Maharashtra, left his bag in a cab and upon realising that his bag was lost, he visited the nearest JJ Marg police station in the city.

The police said that with the help of CCTV footage, the police began to trace the bag and after the cab was traced, the police officials were successful in recovering the lost bag.

The bag was later handed over to its owner, the police said.

The police, Dr. Abrar is a renowned doctor from Amravati and had come to Mumbai to be felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His bag contained valuables like a gold ring and some important documents.